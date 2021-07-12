Expand / Collapse search

Apartment fire on Milwaukee's north side, man taken to hospital

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday morning, July 12 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 38th and Good Hope Road in Milwaukee. The call came in around 4:50 a.m.

The fire started on the second floor and was contained quickly. 

One man was injured and taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. He is in serious condition.  

Four units were evacuated. Officials say by the end of the week people should be able to go back into their units. The Red Cross is helping displaced residents. 

The cause is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. 

