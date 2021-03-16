UWM COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens; community-focused efforts expand

Milwaukee city and county leaders have announced expanded efforts to get more people vaccinated, including mobile clinics and home visits.

Community efforts are ramping up to protect the public. Providing access to the COVID-19 vaccine is key, leaders said of the effort to target vulnerable populations, focusing on racial and socioeconomic disparities.

It is one of the main reasons doors opened Tuesday, March 16 at UW-Milwaukee. The vaccine clinic can be a resource for those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

It's first-come, first-served at the UWM Student Union. There will be 1,400 doses available this week.

"Seems like most easiest and efficient way was to go to the union," said Daniel Russo.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in the UWM Student on Union March 16, 2021.

Advertisement

A huge amount of additional people will now be able to get protection in the form of the vaccine. Immunization against the deadly disease, leaders said, is needed as preliminary data show significant racial disparities in the vaccine rollout.

"The same patterns in infection and deaths that marked the start of the pandemic are slowing what should be the end of the pandemic in the city of Milwaukee and this isn’t fair and it’s not acceptable," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said.

Starting Monday, all individuals with a chronic health condition will be able to receive the vaccine. Anyone 18 years or older who live in one of 10 Milwaukee County zip codes ranks highest, according to the CDC social vulnerability index.

"The index is based on social vulnerability populations that are especially at risk because of factors like socioeconomic status, household composition, minority status, housing type and transportation," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Zip codes in CDC's social vulnerability index

A mobile vaccination plan based on equity, will take hold moving forward.

Additionally, a program rolls out Tuesday where homebound seniors and older adults will be provided with information on how to be vaccinated in their home, for those who need it.

For information, call Health Connections at 414-999-1099. Additional COVID-19 information is available at county.milwaukee.gov/EN/COVID-19.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.