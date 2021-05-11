COVID vaccine site in Racine opens May 14; no appointment needed

article

Racine officials on Tuesday, May 11 announced a community COVID-19 vaccination site will soon open at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

The location will open to residents May 14-15 in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard.

The site will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15. No appointment is necessary – walk-up is welcomed – and vaccinations are free. Residents do not need to show an ID and bus rides to the clinic are free; just tell the bus driver that you are going to get the vaccine, the city said.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is being offered, meaning residents will need to come back for the second dose in June to be fully vaccinated. Those second-dose clinics will be held at the same location on Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5 also from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All residents ages 16 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Those under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian present.

More information can be found at racinecoronavirus.org. Questions about the clinics should be directed to publichealth@cityofracine.org or 262-636-9201.

