Corners of Brookfield toy, book collection after Waukesha tragedy

Now that Thanksgiving is over, the focus is on the winter holiday season. Shoppers headed out Saturday, Nov. 27 for some ongoing Black Friday deals, some focusing on getting shopping done early amid supply chain concerns.

"This is something special, especially now that we’re able to be with family," said Mary Anne Maglalang, visiting The Corners of Brookfield from California. "It’s a wonderful time."

Whatever you’re hoping for this holiday season, whether it’s snow, gifts or pretty lights, it’s time to start looking.

"This is what we came for," said Katherine Fronda, visiting from California. "We don’t have this here in California."

"We’re just playing in the gingerbread house," said Emily and Hailey Erdmann.

"I have seen a lot of shelves empty with certain toys, and things like that," said Sara Olson of New Berlin.

The Olson family did most of their holiday shopping online after hearing about potential toy shortages because of supply chain issues.

"We kind of heard there might be something going on," said Olson. "We made sure we started shopping early, especially for toys. There were a couple different toys that I kind of heard they were going to sell out fast."

The Corners of Brookfield is looking for toys, too, partnering with Bronzeville Foundation to collect new toys and books for patients at Children’s Wisconsin following the Waukesha parade tragedy, something in the back of shoppers' minds as this holiday season begins.

"I do know a lot of people are trying to do anything and everything they can to help," said Erdmann. "I think anything anyone can contribute, whether it’s monetary or time-wise, it’s appreciated."

The Corners of Brookfield is part of an effort to give back to the victims of the Waukesha parade as well as staff at Children’s Wisconsin, planning to provide meals on Monday.