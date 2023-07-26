Cooling centers in southeast Wisconsin; hazy, humid temps

article

Air temperatures will soar into the 90s through Friday. Humidity levels will be very high as well with tropical dew points around 70 degrees.

This will put the heat index, or "feels like" temperature in the upper 90s to low 100s on Wednesday and Thursday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

List of cooling centers:

Milwaukee County

Greendale

Greendale Public Library 5647 Broad St

Southridge Mall 5300 S 76th St

Greenfield

Greenfield Public Library 5310 W Layton Ave

West Allis

West Allis Public Library 7421 W. National Ave.

West Allis Senior Center7001 W National Ave

Milwaukee

All Milwaukee Public Library location hours

Atkinson Public Library 1960 W Atkinson Ave(414) 286-3000

Bay View Public Library 2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave(414) 286-3000

Capitol Public Library 3969 N 74th St(414) 286-3000

Center Street Public Library 2727 W Fond du Lac Ave(414) 286-3000

Central Public Library 814 W Wisconsin Ave(414) 286-3000

Clinton E. & Bernice K. Rose Senior Center 3045 N MLK Dr(414) 263-2255Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM

East Public Library 2320 N Cramer St(414) 286-3000

Good Hope Public Library 7715 W. Good Hope Road(414) 286-3000

Martin Luther King Public Library 310 W Locust St(414) 286-3000

McGovern Park Senior Center 4500 W Custer Ave(414) 527-0990Hours: 8:30AM – 4:00 PM

Mitchell Street Public Library 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street(414) 286-3000

Tippecanoe Public Library 3912 S Howell Ave(414) 286-3000

Villard Square Public Library 3310 W Villard Ave(414) 286-3000

Washington Park Public Library 2121 N Sherman Blvd(414) 286-3000

Washington Park Senior Center 4420 W Vliet St(414) 933-2332Hours: 8:30AM – 4:30PM

Wilson Park Senior Center 2601 W Howard Ave(414) 282-5566Hours: 8:30AM – 4:30PM

Zablocki Public Library 3501 W Oklahoma Ave(414) 286-3000

Repairers of the Breach 1335 W Vliet St(414) 934-9305Hours: 7:00AM – 4:00PM

Arlington Court 1633 N Arlington Pl(414) 286-8850Hours: 8:30AM – 4:30PM

Cherry Court 1525 N 24th St(414) 344-6705Hours: 8:30AM – 4:30PM

College Court 3334 W Highland Blvd(414) 286-2905Hours: 8:30AM – 4:30PM

Convent Hill 455 E Ogden Ave

Highland Gardens 1818 W Juneau Ave

Hillside Resource Center 1452 N 7th St

Holton Terrace 2825 N Holton St

Lincoln Court 2325 S Howell Ave

Locust Court 1350 E Locust St

Merrill Park 222 N 33rd St

Mitchell Court 2600 W National Ave

Riverview 1300 E Kane Pl

Community Services 650 W Reservoir Ave

Humboldt Park Wading Pool 3000 S Howell Ave

Smith Park Wading Pool5462 N 33rd St

West Milwaukee

West Milwaukee Village Centre – Community Center1345 S 47th St

Hales Corners

Hales Corners Public Library5885 S. 116th St.

South Milwaukee

Grobschmidt Senior Center 2424 15th Ave

South Milwaukee Public Library1907 10th Ave

St. Francis

St. Francis Library4230 S. Nicholson Ave.

Cudahy

Oak Creek

Oak Creek Community Center 8580 S Howell Ave.

Oak Creek Public Library 8040 S 6th St

Fairfield Inn & Suites 6460 S 13th St

Salvation Army 8853 S Howell Ave

Discover Church7311 S 13th St

Shorewood

Shorewood Public Library3920 N Murray Ave

Glendale

North Shore Public Library 6800 N Port Washington Rd

Whitefish Bay

Whitefish Bay Public Library5420 N Marlborough Dr

Splash Pads & Wading Pools

Call for hours (414) 257-8098

Carver Park Splash Pad, 911 W. Brown St.

Cooper Wading Pool, 8701 W. Chambers St.

Dineen Park Splash Pad, 6901 W. Vienna Av.

Gordon Park Splash Pad, 1321 E. Locust St.

Lindbergh Park Splash Pad, 3629 N. 16th St.

Moody Park Splash Pad, 2201 W. Auer Ave.

Milwaukee Recreation Splash Pads, Cool Spots, and Wading Pools

Milwaukee County Parks Splash Pads & Wading Pools

Swimming Pools

Sheridan Park Pool , 4800 S. Lake Drive, Cudahy

Wilson Park Pool , 4001 S. 20th Street

McCarty Pool, 2567 S 79th St, West Allis

Water Parks

Cool Waters Aquatic Park, 2028 S. 124th St., West Allis

Schulz Aquatic Park at Lincoln Park, 1301 W. Hampton Avenue

Ozaukee County

Grafton Library, 1620 11th Ave.

Cedarburg Senior Center, W63 N643 Washington Ave.

Cedarburg Library, W63 N589 Hanover Ave.

Grafton Senior Center, 1665 7th Ave.

Oscar Grady Library, 151 S Main St.

Frank L Weyenberg Library, 11345 N Cedarburg Rd.

WJ Niederkorn Library, 316 W Grand Ave.

Port Washington Senior Center, 403 W Foster St.

Kettle Moraine YMCA- Feith, Family Ozaukee Branch

Washington County

Germantown Senior Center, W162 N11960 Park Ave.

Germantown Library, N112 W16957 Mequon Rd.

Slinger Library, 220 Slinger Rd.

West Bend Library, 630 Poplar St.

St. Peter's Catholic Church, 200 E. Washington St.

Kewaskum Library, 206 First St.

Kettle Moraine YMCA, 1111 W. Washington St.

Hartford Senior Friends, 730 Highland Ave.

Kettle Moraine YMCA- River Shores, 705 Village Greenway Suite 201

Jack Russell Memorial Library, 100 Park Ave.

Waukesha County

Cooling Centers

Call 211 to locate a cooling center. Dozens of cooling centers and places to cool off are located in Waukesha County, such as libraries, malls, or senior dining centers.

Members of the public may use Waukesha County ice arenas as free cooling stations during business hours. The cost to skate is $6.50 for adults and $5.00 for seniors and children. Naga-Waukee Park Ice Arena (2699 Golf Rd, Delafield) offers public open skate today from 12:30 pm to 2:30, and tomorrow from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Eble Park Ice Arena (19400 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield) offers public open skate today from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm.

Naga-Waukee Park Ice Arena (2699 Golf Rd, Delafield) offers public open skate today from 12:30 pm to 2:30, and tomorrow from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Eble Park Ice Arena (19400 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield) offers public open skate today from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm.

Retzer Nature Center’s Environmental Learning Center (S14W28167 Madison St., Waukesha) will be open from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

All Waukesha County Park System swimming beaches are open. Check website for locations and details: . Check website for locations and details: www.waukeshacounty.gov/swimming

Racine County

Raymond Village Hall, 2255 76th St, Franksville 53126

Burlington Senior Center, 587 East State St, Burlington 53105

Village of Rochester Library, 208 W Spring St, Burlington 53105

Walmart Supercenter, 1901 Milwaukee Ave, Burlington 53105

Walmart Supercenter, 3049 Oakes Rd, Sturtevant 53177

Village of Union Grove Community Room, 925 15th Ave, Union Grove 53182

Town of Norway Hall, 6419 Heg Park Rd, Wind Lake 53185

Graham Public Library Union Grove, 1215 Main St, Union Grove, 53182

Waterford Public Library, 101 N River Rd, Waterford 53185

Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave, Racine 53402

Racine Family YMCA - Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr. Mt. Pleasant,

Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st Street Racine

Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St, Racine WI 53405

Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Avenue Raine, WI

Malicki's Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave, Racine 53406

Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th Street Racine, WI 53403

Racine County Human Services, 1717 Taylor Ave, Racine 53403

Racine Public Library, 75 7th Street Racine, WI 53403

Safe Haven of Racine, 1030 Washington Ave, Racine WI 53403

Target, 5300 Durand Ave, Racine, WI 53406

Tyler Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St, Racine WI 53403

Salvation Army, 1901 Washington Ave

Kenosha county