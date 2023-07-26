Cooling centers in southeast Wisconsin; hazy, humid temps
article
MILWAUKEE - Air temperatures will soar into the 90s through Friday. Humidity levels will be very high as well with tropical dew points around 70 degrees.
This will put the heat index, or "feels like" temperature in the upper 90s to low 100s on Wednesday and Thursday.
List of cooling centers:
Milwaukee County
Greendale
- Greendale Public Library 5647 Broad St
- Southridge Mall 5300 S 76th St
Greenfield
- Greenfield Public Library 5310 W Layton Ave
West Allis
- West Allis Public Library7421 W. National Ave.
- West Allis Senior Center7001 W National Ave
Milwaukee
All Milwaukee Public Library location hours
- Atkinson Public Library1960 W Atkinson Ave(414) 286-3000
- Bay View Public Library2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave(414) 286-3000
- Capitol Public Library3969 N 74th St(414) 286-3000
- Center Street Public Library2727 W Fond du Lac Ave(414) 286-3000
- Central Public Library814 W Wisconsin Ave(414) 286-3000
- Clinton E. & Bernice K. Rose Senior Center3045 N MLK Dr(414) 263-2255Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM
- East Public Library2320 N Cramer St(414) 286-3000
- Good Hope Public Library7715 W. Good Hope Road(414) 286-3000
- Martin Luther King Public Library310 W Locust St(414) 286-3000
- McGovern Park Senior Center4500 W Custer Ave(414) 527-0990Hours: 8:30AM – 4:00 PM
- Mitchell Street Public Library906 W. Historic Mitchell Street(414) 286-3000
- Tippecanoe Public Library3912 S Howell Ave(414) 286-3000
- Villard Square Public Library3310 W Villard Ave(414) 286-3000
- Washington Park Public Library2121 N Sherman Blvd(414) 286-3000
- Washington Park Senior Center4420 W Vliet St(414) 933-2332Hours: 8:30AM – 4:30PM
- Wilson Park Senior Center2601 W Howard Ave(414) 282-5566Hours: 8:30AM – 4:30PM
- Zablocki Public Library3501 W Oklahoma Ave(414) 286-3000
- Repairers of the Breach1335 W Vliet St(414) 934-9305Hours: 7:00AM – 4:00PM
- Arlington Court1633 N Arlington Pl(414) 286-8850Hours: 8:30AM – 4:30PM
- Cherry Court1525 N 24th St(414) 344-6705Hours: 8:30AM – 4:30PM
- College Court3334 W Highland Blvd(414) 286-2905Hours: 8:30AM – 4:30PM
- Convent Hill455 E Ogden Ave
- Highland Gardens1818 W Juneau Ave
- Hillside Resource Center1452 N 7th St
- Holton Terrace2825 N Holton St
- Lincoln Court2325 S Howell Ave
- Locust Court1350 E Locust St
- Merrill Park222 N 33rd St
- Mitchell Court2600 W National Ave
- Riverview1300 E Kane Pl
- Community Services650 W Reservoir Ave
- Humboldt Park Wading Pool3000 S Howell Ave
- Smith Park Wading Pool5462 N 33rd St
West Milwaukee
- West Milwaukee Village Centre – Community Center1345 S 47th St
Hales Corners
- Hales Corners Public Library5885 S. 116th St.
South Milwaukee
- Grobschmidt Senior Center2424 15th Ave
- South Milwaukee Public Library1907 10th Ave
St. Francis
- St. Francis Library4230 S. Nicholson Ave.
Cudahy
- Kelly Senior Center 6100 S Lake Dr
- Cudahy Family Library3500 Library Ave
- Aurora St. Luke's South Shore 5900 S Lake Dr
Oak Creek
- Oak Creek Community Center8580 S Howell Ave.
- Oak Creek Public Library8040 S 6th St
- Fairfield Inn & Suites6460 S 13th St
- Salvation Army8853 S Howell Ave
- Discover Church7311 S 13th St
Shorewood
- Shorewood Public Library3920 N Murray Ave
Glendale
- North Shore Public Library 6800 N Port Washington Rd
Whitefish Bay
- Whitefish Bay Public Library5420 N Marlborough Dr
Splash Pads & Wading Pools
Call for hours (414) 257-8098
- Carver Park Splash Pad, 911 W. Brown St.
- Cooper Wading Pool, 8701 W. Chambers St.
- Dineen Park Splash Pad, 6901 W. Vienna Av.
- Gordon Park Splash Pad, 1321 E. Locust St.
- Lindbergh Park Splash Pad, 3629 N. 16th St.
- Moody Park Splash Pad, 2201 W. Auer Ave.
Milwaukee Recreation Splash Pads, Cool Spots, and Wading Pools
Milwaukee County Parks Splash Pads & Wading Pools
Swimming Pools
- Sheridan Park Pool, 4800 S. Lake Drive, Cudahy
- Wilson Park Pool, 4001 S. 20th Street
- McCarty Pool, 2567 S 79th St, West Allis
Water Parks
- Cool Waters Aquatic Park, 2028 S. 124th St., West Allis
- Schulz Aquatic Park at Lincoln Park, 1301 W. Hampton Avenue
Ozaukee County
- Grafton Library, 1620 11th Ave.
- Cedarburg Senior Center, W63 N643 Washington Ave.
- Cedarburg Library, W63 N589 Hanover Ave.
- Grafton Senior Center, 1665 7th Ave.
- Oscar Grady Library, 151 S Main St.
- Frank L Weyenberg Library, 11345 N Cedarburg Rd.
- WJ Niederkorn Library, 316 W Grand Ave.
- Port Washington Senior Center, 403 W Foster St.
- Kettle Moraine YMCA- Feith, Family Ozaukee Branch
Washington County
- Germantown Senior Center, W162 N11960 Park Ave.
- Germantown Library, N112 W16957 Mequon Rd.
- Slinger Library, 220 Slinger Rd.
- West Bend Library, 630 Poplar St.
- St. Peter's Catholic Church, 200 E. Washington St.
- Kewaskum Library, 206 First St.
- Kettle Moraine YMCA, 1111 W. Washington St.
- Hartford Senior Friends, 730 Highland Ave.
- Kettle Moraine YMCA- River Shores, 705 Village Greenway Suite 201
- Jack Russell Memorial Library, 100 Park Ave.
Waukesha County
Cooling Centers
- Call 211 to locate a cooling center. Dozens of cooling centers and places to cool off are located in Waukesha County, such as libraries, malls, or senior dining centers.
- Members of the public may use Waukesha County ice arenas as free cooling stations during business hours. The cost to skate is $6.50 for adults and $5.00 for seniors and children. Naga-Waukee Park Ice Arena (2699 Golf Rd, Delafield) offers public open skate today from 12:30 pm to 2:30, and tomorrow from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Eble Park Ice Arena (19400 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield) offers public open skate today from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm.
- Naga-Waukee Park Ice Arena (2699 Golf Rd, Delafield) offers public open skate today from 12:30 pm to 2:30, and tomorrow from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
- Eble Park Ice Arena (19400 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield) offers public open skate today from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm.
- Retzer Nature Center’s Environmental Learning Center (S14W28167 Madison St., Waukesha) will be open from 8 am to 4:30 pm.
- All Waukesha County Park System swimming beaches are open. Check website for locations and details: www.waukeshacounty.gov/swimming.
Racine County
- Raymond Village Hall, 2255 76th St, Franksville 53126
- Burlington Senior Center, 587 East State St, Burlington 53105
- Village of Rochester Library, 208 W Spring St, Burlington 53105
- Walmart Supercenter, 1901 Milwaukee Ave, Burlington 53105
- Walmart Supercenter, 3049 Oakes Rd, Sturtevant 53177
- Village of Union Grove Community Room, 925 15th Ave, Union Grove 53182
- Town of Norway Hall, 6419 Heg Park Rd, Wind Lake 53185
- Graham Public Library Union Grove, 1215 Main St, Union Grove, 53182
- Waterford Public Library, 101 N River Rd, Waterford 53185
- Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave, Racine 53402
- Racine Family YMCA - Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr. Mt. Pleasant,
- Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st Street Racine
- Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St, Racine WI 53405
- Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Avenue Raine, WI
- Malicki's Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave, Racine 53406
- Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th Street Racine, WI 53403
- Racine County Human Services, 1717 Taylor Ave, Racine 53403
- Racine Public Library, 75 7th Street Racine, WI 53403
- Safe Haven of Racine, 1030 Washington Ave, Racine WI 53403
- Target, 5300 Durand Ave, Racine, WI 53406
- Tyler Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St, Racine WI 53403
- Salvation Army, 1901 Washington Ave
Kenosha county
- Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace
- Bristol Village Hall, 19801 83rd St.
- Randall Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road
- Somers Village Hall, 7511 12th Street
- Twin Lakes Village Hall, 105 E. Main St.
- Kenosha County Center, Highways 45 & 50
- Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road
- Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.
- Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
- Simmons Library,711 59th Place
- Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St.
- Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.
- Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.
- Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave.
- Twin Lakes Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave.
- Salem Community Library, 24615 89th St.
- The Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Road
- American Red Cross, Sites as necessary