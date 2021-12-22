Cookies sold for Waukesha Community fund; more than $4K raised

The holidays and sweets usually go hand in hand. There's nothing like a warm cookie on a cold day – and there's nothing better than buying a cookie for a cause.

There was a drive-through cookie fundraiser in Mukwonago on Wednesday, Dec. 22 – all to support the United for Waukesha Community Fund and Jackson Sparks' family. The 8-year-old boy was killed in the Waukesha Christmas Parade. His school was down the road from the fundraiser.

Jackson Sparks

"We are here to support and help in the process of healing," said Deb Holtan of Lindengrove Communities.

The drive-through was held at St. James Catholic Church. For a $2 minimum donation, community members received a cookie from the Elegant Farmer and a handmade holiday ornament made by a Lindengrove resident.

While cookies are sweet, the number of people supporting the cause is even sweeter.

"Very cheerful, Christmas mood handing out cookies to everybody and the smiles we’ve seen – and the generosity people have shown it’s just been heartwarming today," said Deacon Anton Nickolai of St. James Catholic Church.

The season of giving is well underway as communities come together to support those affected by the parade tragedy. The cookies sold out in no time.

"Just that working togetherness is just such a Christmas theme but also helps us stand in solidarity with the victims and do what we can to help," said Deacon Nickolai.

Wednesday's event raised $4,423.