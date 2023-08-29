Convicted Brownstone shooter Jordan Tate sentenced; 40 years prison

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Jordan Tate on Tuesday, Aug. 29 to 40 years in prison plus an additional 16 years of extended supervision in the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Brownstone Social Lounge in February 2022.

A Milwaukee County jury found Tate guilty in July of all three charges against him – first-degree reckless homicide, and two additional counts of first-degree reckless injury.

On Oct. 28, 2022, it was early morning when two Milwaukee police officers showed up to a Glendale home. Police were looking for and found 25-year-old Jordan Tate. He was on the run since February 2022 – after a shooting at the Brownstone Social Lounge on Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. 31-year-old Krystal Tucker died – and two bouncers were wounded.

Shooting at Brownstone Social Lounge, Milwaukee (February 2022)

Milwaukee police say Tucker was working the driver's license scanner when Tate was being kicked out. He was not old enough to be in the age-restricted bar past 9 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A Milwaukee homicide detective testified at Tate's preliminary hearing.

"After pushing Mr. Tate out the door, he turns and fires multiple times – five times – in the direction of the three people, striking each individual, and he casually walks away south on Water Street," said Milwaukee Police Detective Jeffrey Emanuelson.

Shooting at Brownstone Social Lounge, Milwaukee (February 2022)

Tate was identified through surveillance video, a credit card receipt, and Tate's own girlfriend who was with him that night.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police say the firearm still has not been found. But Tate eventually was.