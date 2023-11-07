Contraband at Racine jail; mental health services director accused

article

The Racine County Sheriff's Office says the Director of Mental Health Services has been arrested – accused of delivering contraband to an inmate at the Racine County Jail. Two inmates are facing charges in connection to the case.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, Nov. 3 correctional officers at the Racine County Jail located contraband within the jail. The contraband included two cellphones, two USB chargers, nine Oxycodone pills, a lighter, tobacco, rolling papers, a makeshift smoking pipe, three pens, and two razors.

According to a news release, inmate Tarvis Koker, 21, from Racine, was found concealing items in his cell. Correctional officers located a cell phone inside a water-filled trash bag. The cell phone was bent in an attempt to break the phone. Correctional Officers also located a USB charger in his cell.

During the shakedown, correctional officers also observed inmate Andrew Crutcher, 33, appearing to hide items. Correctional officers located a sock in Crutcher’s waist band area that contained nine Oxycodone pills, a lighter, tobacco, rolling papers, a makeshift smoking pipe, three pens, and two razors. Correctional officers located another cell phone and a USB charger in Crutcher’s cell.

A deputy interviewed Koker who stated the cell phone was a "community phone," and he made phone calls on it every day since he was moved to the dayroom in late October 2023. Koker stated he knew the dayroom was going to be raided before it happened, and other inmates told him to flush the cell phone down the toilet. Koker stated the cell phone would not fit down the toilet, so he bent the cell phone and placed it in water.

A deputy interviewed another inmate who stated Crutcher had a relationship with the Director of Mental Health Services, Brittany Perez, from Kenosha.

The inmate stated Perez was smuggling contraband into the jail and providing it to Crutcher.

Perez is a clinical social worker who has been employed at the jail since June 2023. Perez is a contract employee and enters the jail through the professional entrance where there are contraband warnings.

Perez would have had to conceal the contraband to get it past the correctional officers, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the cell phone located in Crutcher’s cell contained a text string between Crutcher and Perez. The investigator documented that Crutcher and Perez were calling and texting each other regularly and were engaging in a romantic relationship.

Crutcher and Perez discussed wanting to pursue a sexual relationship, and Perez sent Crutcher nude photographs of herself.

In one text conversation, Crutcher asked Perez to bring him "a pack of Newports and like 6 of them black and milds, Newports 100’s, The jazz wood tipped ones." Perez responded, "That sucks. I can’t leave today. I come in on Sunday for Missy and can bring that to you then."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In another text conversation, Perez told Crutcher that she is not going to bring him any more contraband and "people are talking."

On Saturday, Nov. 4, investigators arrested Perez. Investigators attempted to interview Perez, but she declined to make a statement and requested an attorney. Perez is being held on two counts of Delivering an Article to an Inmate with a $10,000 bail.

Deputies referred one charge to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office on Koker for possession of an illegal article by an inmate.

Deputies referred the following charges to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office on Crutcher:

Possession of an Illegal Article by an Inmate

Possession of Narcotic Drug

Possession of a Controlled Substance on or near a Jail

"No matter who you are, if you smuggle contraband into the Racine County Jail, you will eventually get caught," said Sheriff Schmaling. "Jail staff are consistently doing shake downs, conducting K-9 searches, watching security cameras, and developing informants. Once you are arrested, the Sheriff’s Office will work diligently with the District Attorney’s Office to ensure you are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.