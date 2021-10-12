Expand / Collapse search

Contour Airlines nonstop flights; Milwaukee to Indy, Pittsburgh

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Contour Airlines launched on Tuesday, Oct. 12 new nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, offering daily service to Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. 

A news release says "passengers aboard Contour’s ERJ-135 jets enjoy comfortable all-leather seating with expanded legroom, complimentary snacks and beverages, and a free checked bag included with every fare. Seat pitch throughout the aircraft is a minimum of 36", which is on par with the first-class offerings of major carriers."

Tickets are available for purchase at contourairlines.com and all major travel websites. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Indianapolis service is offered seven days per week. Pittsburgh is offered Sundays through Fridays.

Contact 6 helps viewers save $57,000 in September 2021
article

Contact 6 helps viewers save $57,000 in September 2021

September was a record-breaking month for Contact 6!

Madison schools to ban hidden surveillance cameras
article

Madison schools to ban hidden surveillance cameras

The Madison school district plans to ban hidden surveillance cameras after officials placed them in a high school locker room.

Body camera video shows Yorkville hit-and-run aftermath

A Union Grove man is accused in a hit-and-run crash that injured a Kenosha County woman who was out jogging in the Village of Yorkville.