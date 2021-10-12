Contour Airlines nonstop flights; Milwaukee to Indy, Pittsburgh

article

Contour Airlines launched on Tuesday, Oct. 12 new nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, offering daily service to Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.

A news release says "passengers aboard Contour’s ERJ-135 jets enjoy comfortable all-leather seating with expanded legroom, complimentary snacks and beverages, and a free checked bag included with every fare. Seat pitch throughout the aircraft is a minimum of 36", which is on par with the first-class offerings of major carriers."

Tickets are available for purchase at contourairlines.com and all major travel websites.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Indianapolis service is offered seven days per week. Pittsburgh is offered Sundays through Fridays.