Contact 6 saves viewers $64,000 in October 2021

Speaking with customer service can be time-consuming and stressful. When consumers can’t get the help they need, they can try Contact 6.

Before the first snowflakes of the season even fell, Leonard Taylor in Milwaukee found himself knee-deep in a snowblower dispute.

Taylor spent nearly $700 at a major retailer for a snowblower. The retailer said the snowblower had been delivered to his home. Taylor says it was never delivered.

Taylor made multiple calls to the retailer and visited the store, but got nowhere. When he asked for a refund at the store, Taylor was told he had to return the snowblower first.

"They wouldn't look any deeper into the situation," said Taylor.

Leonard Taylor

One day after Taylor filled out an online complaint form with Contact 6, he got results.

"I got a call from the corporation, that was out-of-state, apologizing," said Taylor.

His snowblower was delivered the next day.

Taylor’s resolution is among the $64,178.63 that Contact 6 helped its viewers save in October.

Contact 6 helped secure refunds from a lawn care company and an appliance store. Contact 6 got a refund for a missing food delivery order, got charges dropped for a rental car billing error, and helped file a significant home insurance claim.

When newlyweds Sandra Frazier and Randall Rodgers missed their honeymoon flight to Hawaii because they were misinformed about COVID-19 testing protocols, Contact 6 helped the couple recoup $1,100 for the flights.

"After calling, it seemed like all over the world, we couldn’t get results," said Frazier. "I was surprised. I really was."

Contact 6 has helped its viewers save more than $360,000 in 2021. To find out if the segment may be able to help you, fill out a complaint form.