Contact 6 helps consumers save $120,000 in July

For the second month in a row, Contact 6 helped unhappy consumers save more than $100,000! Two of those consumers are already putting their money to good use.

Susan Bice is installing her kitchen floor herself. The Cedar Grove woman took the tools into her own hands after her disappointment in the floor she’d paid a business to put in place.

"It wasn’t really detailed when it was installed. There were like, a lot of issues," said Bice.

Susan Bice

Bice says the company promised to fix her floor. Then she says they missed the appointment. Bice says she was offered a $600 refund. She wanted a full refund of $6,000.

"(The company) still would not get back to me. Not respond. That’s when I got ahold of Contact 6," said Bice.

Two days after Contact 6 reached out to the business on Bice’s behalf, she says they agreed to a full refund and to remove her floor. Bice used the money to buy her own supplies to finish the project herself.

"You guys have helped me so many times. It’s like, the third time I’ve contacted Contact 6," said Bice.

Bice’s $6,000 in savings are among the $119,912.82 that FOX6 viewers say Contact 6 helped them to save in July.

Working behind the scenes, the Contact 6 case manager, Annette, helped a Grafton man save $5,000 on a protective paint coating applied to his house that started flaking. She helped three people get refunds for cellphone service charges they disputed. She also helped a Burlington man get his floor replaced after he said it started coming apart at the seams six months after installation.

Russell Ilk in Milwaukee was forced to cancel a trip to England with his son over a health concern. They’d planned to visit the Liverpool Football Club.

"I got everything else (refunded) except the airline tickets," said Ilk. "My wife had been saying, ‘Well, why don’t you try Contact 6?’"

Russell Ilk

Ilk spent 15 months pursuing a refund for the airline tickets. Contact 6 reached out to the online travel agency on his behalf.

"Within a week, I had the money," said Ilk. "I was thrilled."

Ilk saved $1,263.88, which set in motion plans for a rescheduled trip across the pond.

In July, Contact 6 also helped consumers get their appliances replaced, cars repaired and missing online purchases refunded. To find out if Contact 6 can help you with a consumer issue, file a complaint form here.