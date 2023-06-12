Contact 6 helps consumers save $20,000+ in May 2023

From dropped phone calls to ignored emails, nothing gets under the skin of consumers like a bad experience with customer service.

Recently, Contact 6 helped two unhappy consumers finally get action. Nick Thielen in Racine is grateful to make a glass of ice water after two months without a working refrigerator.

"I opened the freezer, and everything, the cubes, were melted," Thielen recalled. "I spent hours on the phone trying to get through to somebody."

Relying on a mini-fridge and with no solution in sight, Thielen filled out an online complaint form with Contact 6 about the manufacturer. Thielen said the broken part was under warranty.

Nick Thielen

"Two to three days after I contact you, I got a call from the corporate customer service person," said Thielen.

Thielen says Contact 6 was instrumental in helping him save $800. He now has a new, working refrigerator.

He’s not alone. Consumers say FOX6’s consumer segment helped them save $20,565.51 in May.

Working behind the scenes, the Contact 6 case manager prompted one health insurance provider to cover a leg brace for a Milwaukee veteran. She got a New Berlin man a partial refund from a pest control company after he said it stopped responding to his property.

She also helped a Bayside woman forced to cut an Italy trip short recover $1,138 from a travel insurance company.

Janice Lein and Andy Toth are big music fans and frequent concertgoers. They had tickets to see John Mellencamp at the Riverside Theater in April, but the show was postponed at the last minute.

"At the time, they offered a refund, or you could use the ticket for the next concert," explained Lein.

Janice Lein and Andy Toth

Lein says the ticket vendor told the couple they didn’t qualify for the refund, so Lein decided to try Contact 6.

"I think it pays to reach out and get some help," said Lein. "I got a response just about right away,"

Their savings was $440.

In May, Contact 6 helped resolve 23 cases for FOX6 viewers. Consumers saved as little as $45 and as much as $7,000.

To find out if Contact 6 may be able to help you, fill out an online complaint form.