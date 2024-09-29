Construction update: I-894 eastbound to reopen Monday morning

Good news to drivers who take I-894! Monday morning, Sept. 30, all lanes on I-894 from the Hale Interchange to the Mitchell Interchange will re-open.

Dallas Kinski is familiar with driving on I-894, because he lives next to it.

"It was pretty bumpy. I mean, there was a lot of cracks and stuff they did fillings on, and yeah, you’d feel every bump going on the highway," Kinski said.

What used to be a bumpy and pothole-filled ride is now much smoother.

"It’s all black top and done now and yeah, no bumps anymore, so that’s nice, no debris flying up in the air," Kinski added.

It's part of the I-894 rehabilitation project, where WisDOT is resurfacing and improving a three-mile stretch of the interstate between 84th and 35th streets in Milwaukee County.

The westbound lanes were repaved and resurfaced last weekend and driving on them was flat and even.

On Monday morning at 5:30 a.m., the eastbound lanes will also re-open.

The project also includes a mile and a half of Loomis Road and ramps in Greenfield.

In an interview with FOX6 earlier this month, WisDOT said that the bridge and ramps will reopen later this fall.

"We do anticipate keeping I-894, three lanes in both directions for the rest of the project," said Project Manager Eric Hanson.

The project is set to finish in the summer of 2025.

The remaining work will include overnight lane and ramp closures and full freeway closures for final paving.

Work is scheduled to pause from late fall and next spring.