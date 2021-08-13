'Conquer COVID-19:' Vaccine clinics every day

Conquer COVID-19 -- that’s the motto of the COVID-19 clinic at the MLK Heritage Health Center.

They’re trying to make it as easy as possible to get your shot.

MLK Heritage Health Center and the Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center host vaccine clinics every single day.

"You don’t have to be a patient, you don’t have to have insurance. You just need to have an ID card," said Chief Operations Officer Michelle LeBourgeois.

Today over at MLK, their lengthening their clinic hours to 7 p.m.—hoping you come in to get your shot.

As the summer has gone on, they’ve seen a slow but steady stream of folks who want to get vaccinated—but recently they’ve noticed an uptick in positive COVID cases.

"The numbers went down earlier this year as everyone started to get vaccinated and now those numbers are going up. I think it was Tuesday that we tested four people and three of them were positive," she said.

Walk-in vaccinations are welcome, but to get tested is a different story.

"If you want to be tested, you need to call us because we don’t allow symptomatic people in our buildings because we don’t want to infect our other patients or our staff."

MLK Heritage Health Center

They have plenty of Pfizer vaccine to go around—anyone 12 years and older is welcome.

If you are under 18 years old, you need to bring a parent or guardian with you in order to get vaccinated.

