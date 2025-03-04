Video: Confrontation between man, tow truck driver in Milwaukee

The Brief A video circulating on social media shows a confrontation between a man and a tow truck driver in Milwaukee. The video shows the tow truck employee appear to push the door of the truck, knocking the man down. FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department and the tow truck company for more information.



New video shows a confrontation between a man and a tow truck driver on Milwaukee's west side.

What we know:

The video appears to show a confrontation between a man and employees from DT2 Towing. In the video, you can see a tow truck employee appear to push the door of the truck, knocking the man down.

Another angle of the video, which appears to show the initial interaction, shows what looks to be a knife in the man's hand.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Eventually, the employees of the tow truck company drive away with the man's vehicle.

What's next:

FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department and the tow truck company for more information. So far, we have not heard back.