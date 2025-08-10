Contact 6 helps people save $32,000 in July

The Brief Contact 6 helped Wisconsin consumers save more than $32,000 in July 2025. The consumer segment helped a Union Grove woman get a refund for damage after a delivery driver got stuck in her front yard. Contact 6 has already helped FOX6 viewers save more than $250,000 in 2025.



Not all unhappy consumers want refunds. Some want repairs for damage, poor products or bad workmanship. When they can't get the fixes themselves, they can always try Contact 6.

Delivery damage

What they're saying:

In February, Heidi Graham said her front yard became a muddy mess. It happened after she said a delivery driver got stuck.

"He kept going forward, going backward," she said. "Spinning his tires."

The Union Grove woman said she and her parents watched as a second driver was called to come and pull the car out.

"(The yard) looked terrible. There was no grass left. It was all mud. Deep ruts," said Graham.

Graham asked the company to pay for her landscaping repairs. Its insurance provider denied the request.

"It was a lot of frustration over the fact that they did something wrong, and they're not taking responsibility," she said.

Heidi Graham's yard

Weeks later, Graham wrote to Contact 6 asking for help. Then, she got $684 from the company.

"After you guys contacted them, they decided to settle with me," said Graham.

Graham's resolution is among the $32,132.40 that consumers said Contact 6 helped them save in July.

Car repairs

What they're saying:

Contact 6 helped Peter Majerus in Milwaukee save more than $2,000.

Majerus said just months after buying a new car, his vehicle needed repairs. He said the dealership returned the car with new damage, including delamination of the windshield.

"It was just a horrible nightmare, and it was a huge inconvenience," said Majerus.

Majerus said the dealership made some repairs – but not all. Then, he said it stopped returning his calls.

Peter Majerus' car

"I kind of felt like I was second class at that point, considering everything that I had been through," said Majerus.

After reaching out to Contact 6, Majerus said he got the final repairs.

"I was satisfied with everything, and it was thanks to you guys," said Majerus.

Concrete cracks

What they're saying:

In Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, Andrew Ng was having trouble with his new concrete parking spot.

"Less than one week after (the contractor) completed the whole thing, I started discovering cracks," said Ng.

Ng asked the contractor to come back and fix the cracks.

"After a while, he just completely ghosted me," said Ng.

Andrew Ng

Ng said within days of Contact 6 reaching out to the business, the contractor did return to repair the concrete. Ng estimates he saved about $850 on the repair costs.

"I have to give you guys credit for doing that," he said.

Total savings

What you can do:

In 2025, Contact 6 has already helped consumers save more than $250,000. To find out if Contact 6 can help you, file a complaint form online.