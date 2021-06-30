Expand / Collapse search

Comstock Avenue shooting: Milwaukee police say 43-year-old man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 43-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on S. Comstock Avenue on the city's south side on Wednesday afternoon, June 30.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Milwaukee police say they are seeking a known suspect. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Giannis Antetokounmpo knee injury, no structural damage: report
slideshow

Giannis Antetokounmpo knee injury, no structural damage: report

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained no structural damage to his left knee after a fall during the Eastern Conference Finals, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday afternoon, June 30.

New Berlin police shooting: Man called 911, reported himself
slideshow

New Berlin police shooting: Man called 911, reported himself

The Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed new details about a New Berlin police shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Burglar sought after golf course break-ins

It's not a place you'd typically think a thief might target, but two golf courses in southeast Wisconsin were broken into; the brazen crimes caught on camera.