Comstock Avenue shooting: Milwaukee police say 43-year-old man wounded

A 43-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on S. Comstock Avenue on the city's south side on Wednesday afternoon, June 30.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police say they are seeking a known suspect.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.