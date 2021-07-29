Community park at Summerfest grounds confirms public access

article

Due to popular demand, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. on Thursday, July 29 announced public access to the new Northwestern Mutual Community Park through Aug. 8.

The new park has proven popular with families – hosting thousands of children since opening in June. The hours through Aug. 8 will be noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

After Aug. 8, the park will be closed for the set-up of Irish Fest, Mexican Fiesta and Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance. Information about future access following the festival season will be available at milwaukeworldfestival.org in the weeks to come.

The Northwestern Mutual Community Park will be open to ticketholders during Taco Fest (Aug. 1) Irish Fest (Aug. 20-22), Mexican Fiesta (Aug. 27-29), and Summerfest (Sept. 2-4, 9-11, 16-18).

During Summerfest, kids of all ages can enjoy family-focused activities and entertainment, featuring performers from First Stage, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, Wes Tank and more.

Northwestern Mutual Community Park, Maier Festival Park

The community park encompasses 54,000 square feet of new and accessible play equipment for children. While visiting the Park, families also have access to the 1,800 square foot, air-conditioned family services building, which features the following:

Permanent Family Restrooms: Accessible restrooms equipped with changing tables for babies, children, and adults requiring an assistant.

Nursing Mothers Stations: Mothers seeking a quiet space to nurse will have dedicated space.

Sensory Rooms: Three individual and wheelchair accessible, air-conditioned quiet rooms, creating a calm environment for children that may be overstimulated by the noise, environment, or experience