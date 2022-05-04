Combatting reckless driving in Milwaukee: City leaders frustrated

New video shows the moment a Vietnam veteran was hit by a struck near a Milwaukee bus stop. Police say he is one of two pedestrians killed by reckless drivers in recent days. City leaders are saying enough is enough.

The new video shows the moment police say a speeding driver ran a red light and crashed at 20th and Burleigh. The impact sent the vehicle flying into 72-year-old Gerald Newton.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Newton died at the hospital on Saturday.

"It’s sad when bad stuff like this happens to good people," said Fred Fojut, friend of Newton.

Then Tuesday morning, it happened again. Police say a vehicle ran a red light and crashed into another car. The vehicle killed Yolanda Baxter who was standing on the sidewalk.

"If this community can’t get outraged because you don’t even feel safe on a corner, then I’m not sure what we can do," said Milwaukee Alderman Mark Borkowski.

"Unfortunately, you have people playing Russian roulette every day with our lives everyday on the street," said Milwaukee Alderman Michael Murphy.

Milwaukee police say seven pedestrians are dead after reckless drivers caused crashes this year. That is down two from this time last year. City leaders are working to bring the numbers down.

"We’re spending over $6 million in this year alone to re-engineer the streets themselves. To forcibly make drivers slow down," Murphy said.

"It’s imperative the judges, the district attorney starts throwing the book," Borkowski said.

"There’s efforts in the community trying to do more prevention education," Murphy said.

There is a push to curb recklessness, so these scenes do not continue.

"If people aren’t fed up with what’s going on in this community then I don’t think you have a heart," Borkowski said.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating both deadly crashes.