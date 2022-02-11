Combatting reckless driving: Acting Milwaukee mayor shares plans

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson shared on Friday, Feb. 11 plans for funding a portion of reckless driving initiatives in the city.

"The issue is top of mind for the residents I've been talking to across Milwaukee," Johnson said. "Today, I'm advancing specific proposals across our city – $8.5 million in street improvements that fully embrace the goal of limiting reckless driving in our city."

The acting mayor sails a large part of money will be used for traffic calming and other safety initiatives in Milwaukee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Becher Street has been narrowed. It is safer for pedestrian. There is an at-grade separated bicycle lane that's been added as well. It limits the crazy passing on the right that you see," Johnson said. "New medians are added and bicyclists are not in direct competition with cars.

Johnson said we will soon see changes like this in projects on S. 37th Street along W. Burnham Street – along Capitol Drive and Fond du Lac Avenue on the northwest side – Van Buren Street and others as well.