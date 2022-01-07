Colorado wildfire devastates Brookfield family; home reduced to ashes

A Brookfield family's Colorado home was reduced to ashes during a recent devastating wildfire. That same fire destroyed more than 900 homes in the region.

"I have ups and downs. There are times when it really hits me," said Mary Ann Lasky, who is reeling from the devastation from one week ago. "We lost literally everything we own. Our entire lives fit into the back of an SUV right now."

Lasky, her husband, and her 4-year-old daughter recently moved from Brookfield to Superior, Colorado. They found a dream job and a great home. But last Thursday, that all changed.

"I wouldn’t wish this situation on my worst enemy," Lasky said.

Lasky and her daughter were back in Wisconsin for the holidays. Her husband stayed out in Colorado. A violent wind storm turned into a tragic wildfire. Lasky's husband evacuated, grabbing a bin of photos and baby keepsakes. They later learned about their home after watching the local news.

"My husband was able to turn on a TV and basically watch our house burn to the ground," Lasky said.

They are now left with nothing. A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family get back on its feet.

"We have to replace every single thing that we have, from a car to clothing for all of us, our electronics, our kitchen our bathrooms," Lasky said.

Despite everything, the Lasky family is thankful for the love they have received.

"People have really risen to the occasion to support us. They have been so kind and so generous," Lasky said.

Lasky told FOX6 News one of the hardest things has been trying to find permanent housing. With hundreds of homes lost in the area, the market has become overwhelmed.