Colorado: Democrat John Hickenlooper flips crucial Senate seat

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is projected to win the Senate seat in the state of Colorado, flipping a crucial spot from Republican to Democrat, according to FOX News.

Campaign analysts largely attributed Hickenlooper’s lead in the polls to one key campaign issue that changed the political landscape in the general election: the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

FILE - Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper speaks to members of the media in front of the state Capitol about the recent mass shootings on August 4, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.

But Hickenlooper staked out his differences as a Democratic candidate from the party by acknowledging that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is not perfect, calling for an approach that would fall between the ACA and Medicare for All, the Denver Post reported.

He has called for a “national public option” similar to Medicaid that people could voluntarily enroll in, separating it from the ACA standard.Gardner’s decision to align with President Donald Trump and support a third Supreme Court appointment just one week before Election Day was likely a contributing factor to bolstering Hickenlooper’s campaign in the Centennial State.

While Democrats have been chipping away at Republicans' edge in state political offices, the GOP is still in control of the majority of state legislative and executive branches.

Advertisement

RELATED: ‘Purple’ Colorado could go blue in 2020 election as younger voters flock to state, experts say

Republican incumbents Eric Holcomb in Indiana, Chris Sununu in New Hampshire, Doug Burgum in North Dakota, Jim Justice in West Virginia and Phil Scott in Vermont were re-elected. So was Democratic incumbent John Carney in Delaware.

Polls were closed in Missouri and North Carolina, a state where the governor's race may have a bit more suspense — Democratic incumbent Roy Cooper is trying to hold off Republican Dan Forest.

Republicans are seeking to expand their power by taking over the legislature in New Hampshire. But it's Democrats who are on the offense elsewhere, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.