Coffee and Contrast at Bradford Beach promotes wellness

Despite the cold weather, people had a ball at Bradford Beach on Saturday, Feb. 15. While there wasn’t any jumping in the lake, the snow helped with a different kind of plunge – all in the name of wellness.

What they're saying:

The aftermath of a February snowstorm couldn’t cool a morning along Milwaukee’s lakefront.

"We’ve got incredible humans coming together. To be on the path of self-discovery together," said Bill Robertson.

"Today is also about understanding yourself and your relationship to these extreme environments," said Tyler Hart with The Hive, a health and wellness company.

High heat and Mother Nature’s bitter cold merged for the monthly Coffee and Contrast event. People peeled off layers and stepped into a much warmer climate.

"We focus on things like sauna and cold water, hot yoga, breath work, meditation," added Hart.

"For me, it’s to come into a state of empowerment," added Robertson.

That empowerment comes from the community being built inside the two steamy saunas.

"Unfortunately, we're not going to be able to go to the lake because the conditions are suboptimal and a little dangerous," said Robertson.

The fresh snow was perfect for Melissa Gleason to cool down.

"I just think it’s a really fun way to get your day off to a good start," Gleason said.

Robertson helped guide the group.

"You did this really hard thing with people, you overcame challenge and adversity. You’re feeling really good because of the physiological benefits from these practices," Robertson said.

On a gray gloomy day, this group is embracing the cold to find a silver lining.

"Really optimize the power within us and helping individuals discover that power," said Hart.

Dig deeper:

Research from the Mayo Clinic finds sauna bathing may be linked to several health benefits, including reducing high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.

Research indicates that icy water may have a positive effect on recovery after exercise by reducing inflammation and soreness.

What's next:

The Hive plans to have another Coffee and Contrast at Lake Michigan in March and April. The event was free.