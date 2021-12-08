Cocoa, candy cane Cream Puffs; drive-thru opens Thursday

article

It may not be Wisconsin State Fair season, but the demand for Cream Puffs continues. For a limited time, cocoa and candy cane-flavored treats will be available via drive-thru.

The holiday-themed Cream Puffs will be available via pre-order or pickup. Pickup is only available while supplies last; pre-orders are encouraged.

The drive-thru opens Thursday, Dec. 9, and the offer is only available this weekend.

Drive-thru hours are Thursday, Dec. 9 through Saturday, Dec. 11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The drive-thru is located at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Customers should enter Gate 5 near 84th and Schlinger.

Additional information, and how to pre-order online, can be found on the Original Cream Puffs website.