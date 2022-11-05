Coats for Kids donations making a difference: 'A blessing'

article

As temperatures drop, it's a good reminder that some kids are in need of winter coats this season. FOX6 Coats for Kids 2022 is helping one coat at a time.

Just one donation can make a difference.

"It helps my budget a lot," said Ann Bounds. "Being a great-great-grandmother and on a limited budget. It’s a blessing."

Saturday, Bounds and her family picked out the perfect coats to help keep the kids warm this winter.

"It’s very important for me to be able to get this for them," she said.

FOX6 Coats for Kids 2022 at Salvation Army

Coats – and kindness – leave a lasting impact for families who need it most.

"To be able to provide a coat at no charge is really a blessing," said Jennifer Stewart with the Salvation Army. "You see the joy that ‘this is mine.’"

During the 38th annual FOX6 Coats for Kids campaign, donations of new and gently used coats are accepted – helping thousands of kids and families in more ways than one.

If you would like to donate, you can drop coats off at select Steinhafels, Feldco or Salvation Army locations through Dec. 4.