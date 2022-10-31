Expand / Collapse search

Clybourn and Plankinton Shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Clybourn and Plankinton on Monday, Oct. 31.

Officials said the shooting happened before 2 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are looking for the shooter. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.       