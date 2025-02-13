Cleanup underway after winter storm hit southeast Wisconsin Wednesday

The Brief Milwaukee DPW crews are working through the morning to finish clearing the roads after Wednesday's winter storm. As all operators are working an extended overnight shift, there was no garbage or recycling service on Thursday. The FOX6 Weather Experts say snow will return by late Friday afternoon with another several inches possible.



Cleanup is underway after a snow storm moved through southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Many roads are still snow-covered on Thursday morning.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works said crews are still hard at work cleaning up after the storm.

Snow, ice control operations

What we know:

The DPW said it could take 24-84 hours to plow every street after a snow storm.

As all operators are working an extended overnight shift, there was no garbage or recycling service on Thursday.

Residents should set out their cart on their scheduled collection day and return to the storage area when collected.

Winter storm Feb. 12

Normal scheduled collection days can be found on the city's website.

Forecast details

Timeline:

The FOX6 Weather Experts say sunshine will return to the forecast for Thursday, but temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the upper teens to near 20 degrees. We can expect bitter cold temps for Thursday night into Friday morning with lows in the single digits lakeside and sub-zero inland.

Snow returns by late Friday afternoon with another several inches possible through the mid to late day on Saturday. Even colder air arrives early next week.