article

The Brief A Milwaukee church and day care teamed up to help students and families get a fresh start to the school year. The church's junior pastor said it's a chance to help parents who are stretched thin. Volunteers assembled more than 200 baskets with school supplies, cleaning products, hygiene items and more.



It was a different kind of back-to-school giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 30. A Milwaukee church and day care teamed up to give students and families a fresh start to the new school year.

What they're saying:

Food, fun and free essentials. The back-to-school season means more than just pencils and paper for Troy Cotton, junior pastor of Kingdom Church. It’s a chance to help parents who are stretched thin.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"With Walmarts, Walgreens, and even Pick ‘n Saves closing in the community, we want to lighten their load and say, how can we help and be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ," said Cotton.

Clean clothes for school event

Volunteers assembled more than 200 baskets with school supplies, cleaning products, hygiene items, personal hygiene items and coins so people could wash their clothes.

For Cotton, cleanliness is next to godliness. He hopes the $20 in coins will help those who use laundromats.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Was one of those kids that got talked about a lot with uniform schools. You want your kids to come to school with some great self-esteem. I got some clean clothes," he said.

"The kids get to benefit by showing up to school present, fresh and smelling good. They don’t have to worry about another kid talking about a smell or a scent on their clothes," said parent Mekeya Vann.

For families like Vann's, the gesture is about more than just detergent.

Food was also served at the event

"It means a lot because I have three kids and, you know, I understand some parents fall short sometimes with bills," added Vann.

Cotton worked with community partners, including other churches and his wife Cortina, who owns Jordan’s River of Tots.

"We want our kids to go back with clean clothes with a clean house be organized because all of those things are a great start to an even better school year," said Cortina.