Clarke Street house fire: Milwaukee firefighters battle 2-alarm fire

Milwaukee firefighters are battled a 2-alarm fire near 9th and Clarke on the city's north side on Tuesday morning, May 10.

Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the house around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Fire was reported in the basement of the home.

Firefighters conducted multiple searches – and learned everyone made it out of the house safely. No residents or firefighters were hurt.

Five adults were displaced – and those persons are being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee fire investigators.