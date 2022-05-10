Wauwatosa house fire: Cause undetermined, may have started on porch

Wauwatosa fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire on N. Wauwatosa Avenue – just a block south of Center Street.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10. Bystanders first spotted fire on the porch of the home – and called 911.

House fire on Wauwatosa Avenue, Wauwatosa

Firefighters arriving on the scene encountered fire on the front porch and smoke inside the home. They had the fire under control within 20 minutes. Wauwatosa firefighters had help from the West Allis Fire Department and Milwaukee Fire Department.

Officials say all occupants were able to make it out of the home safely. One firefighter from the Wauwatosa Fire Department suffered minor injuries from falling debris. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment – and is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators say most of the fire damage was contained to the front porch and attic space. There was also moderate smoke and water damage throughout the home.

Services from the Red Cross were not needed for the homeowner.

Again, the exact cause of the fire is undetermined, but the origin of the fire appears to have started near the home's front porch.