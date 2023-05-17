Citizens Academy: Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office brings it back

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is launching its first Citizens Academy in years in 2023.

A news release says a streamlined version of the Citizens Academy will serve as an introduction to MCSO with "inside" looks at various divisions and departments. It will also include the hows and whys of agency operations.

Citizens will have the opportunity to view a K-9 demonstration, take part in a deadly force "Shoot or Don't Shoot" firearms scenario, and view a Defense and Arrest Tactics Demonstration. All citizens who attend the academy will receive a certificate of participation and have the opportunity to ask question directly to those involved in our agency.

If you are interested, the deadline for applications to the MCSO Citizens Academy is Friday, May 19 at midnight.