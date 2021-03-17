Circuit court judge faces 7 possession of child pornography charges

article

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Wednesday, March 17 that Brett Blomme, 38, was charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography.

The complaint alleges the defendant, a Circuit Court Judge in Milwaukee County, uploaded several images of child pornography through a messaging application in October and November 2020. A news release says based upon records linking those uploads to the defendant, DOJ investigators obtained search warrants for the defendant, his chambers, his vehicle, and his residences in Milwaukee and Dane Counties.

Each criminal count is punishable by a fine of not more than $100,000 or imprisonment of not more than 25 years, or both. Each charge also requires a mandatory minimum prison sentence of three years initial confinement.

The news release says this investigation was led by the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation, with assistance from investigators with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office.

Special assistance was received from the following agencies in executing the search warrants: Wauwatosa Police Department, Cottage Grove Police Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Brookfield Police Department, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and US Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant Attorney General David Maas is prosecuting the case.