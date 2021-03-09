Expand / Collapse search

Christopher Stovall sentenced to 33 years in fatal shooting of Romeal O'Quin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Christopher Stovall

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Christopher Stovall on Tuesday, March 9 to 33 years in prison and another ten years of extended supervision in connection with the fatal shooting of Romeal O'Quin at Waz's Pub in November 2019.

Stovall was identified as the suspect in this case with help from a witness, surveillance video, and fingerprints left behind on a beer bottle, prosecutors said. He had been on the run -- but was arrested by authorities in Texas in April 2020.

Stovall was originally charged first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. But this past December, the possession charge was dismissed -- and the first-degree intentional homicide charge was changed to first-degree reckless homicide. Stovall pleaded guilty to that charge. 

