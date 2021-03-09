Christopher Stovall sentenced to 33 years in fatal shooting of Romeal O'Quin

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Christopher Stovall on Tuesday, March 9 to 33 years in prison and another ten years of extended supervision in connection with the fatal shooting of Romeal O'Quin at Waz's Pub in November 2019.

Stovall was identified as the suspect in this case with help from a witness, surveillance video, and fingerprints left behind on a beer bottle, prosecutors said. He had been on the run -- but was arrested by authorities in Texas in April 2020.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Stovall was originally charged first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. But this past December, the possession charge was dismissed -- and the first-degree intentional homicide charge was changed to first-degree reckless homicide. Stovall pleaded guilty to that charge.