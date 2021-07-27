Christopher Stokes sentenced, 205 years for killing 5 family members

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Christopher Stokes on Tuesday, July 27 to 205 years in prison and an additional 105 years of extended supervision. Stokes is the man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting five of his family members in 2020.

Stokes pleaded guilty in June to five counts of first-degree reckless homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the April 2020 shooting near 12th and Locust.

Five killed in shooting near 12th and Locust

Prior to sentencing, Stokes was given an opportunity to speak to the court.

"Don't know what in the world came over me. Woke up, and just had blood on my mind. Something just wasn't going right, it was, I don't know," Stokes said. "The reality is, I can't take it back. I did the ultimate sin…I deserve to be locked up."

Prosecutors said two 911 calls came in from Stokes the morning of April 27, who said "Um, I just massacred my whole family. The gun is still upstairs with the bodies," and "I just killed my whole family with my Mossberg."

The two calls came in at 10:38 a.m. and 10:44 a.m., according to the criminal complaint. Prosecutors said Stokes identified himself by name, and said he was sitting outside the house on the steps. That’s where officers found him when they responded. An officer asked Stokes if he heard any shots, to which he responded, "Yeah, I didn’t hear them. I did them," the complaint said.

Christopher Stokes sentencing

Investigators found a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun on the floor of a bedroom in the upper unit, along with a 25-count box of shells, with 12 unfired shells remaining.

Milwaukee police identified the five people killed as:

Teresa Thomas, 41

Marcus Stokes, 19

Lakeitha Stokes, 17

Tera Agee, 16

Demetrius Thomas, 14