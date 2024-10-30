Milwaukee fatal crash; father charged in son's death, mother mourns

The Brief A Milwaukee father is now charged in a crash that took the life of his five-year-old son on Friday, Oct. 25 near 81st and Hampton. According to a criminal complaint, Christopher Sloan was drunk at the time of the crash and his blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit. His cash bond was set at $200,000.



A Milwaukee father is now charged in a crash that took the life of his five-year-old son.

It happened near 81st and Hampton on Friday, Oct. 25. Three people were involved in the crash, including two five-year-old boys.

Only one of the two kids survived.

Enclosed in a necklace is 5-year-old Jaylen Sloan’s thumbprint. The trinket is how his mother, Teaira Harriell, embraces him.

"I still have it by my heart close," Harriell said. "This is me and my son here."

Jaylen and Jaylon Sloan

Case details

His father, 34-year-old Milwaukee man Christopher Sloan, now faces six felony charges in the fatal crash. Charges include:

Second-degree reckless homicide

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration

Knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license - cause death

Neglecting a child - consequence is death

Christopher Sloan

The crash left Jaylen Sloan’s twin brother Jaylon with minor injuries.

Wednesday, Sloan appeared in a Milwaukee County courtroom. According to a criminal complaint, he was drunk at the time of the crash and his blood alcohol content was about three times the legal limit.

"I would just like to ask why you ruined your own life and ours?" Harriell asked. "Just why?"

Evidence markers and debris are still along Hampton Avenue where investigators say Sloan hit two parked cars before crashing into this tree.

The kids were with their father for the weekend. Sloan admitted to drinking but told investigators he didn't remember the crash.

"If I knew the things that I know now I wouldn’t have trusted my kids with their own dad," Harriell said. "I don’t even have words honestly, just horrible actions."

Documents reveal the twins were in the front seat, unrestrained, with booster seats in the back.

His cash bond was set at $200,000. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing next month.