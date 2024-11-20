Christmas at the Pabst Mansion is back; beautiful decorations

Pabst Mansion during the holiday season
MILWAUKEE - There’s no better time to tour the Pabst Mansion than during the holiday season and later today their doors will open to show off the glitz and glamour of Christmas décor.
Brian Kramp checked out one of the mansion’s most uniquely decorated rooms that you won’t want to miss this holiday season.
Glitz and glamour of Christmas décor
Magical Milwaukee holiday event
Santa visits The Pabst Mansion
Whether you’re visiting for the art and architecture, furnishings and Father Christmas, or exceptional holiday decor, The Pabst Mansion is a must see this holiday season. Brian Kramp is with some special guests previewing this year’s Christmas At The Pabst Mansion.
Christmas at The Pabst; glimpse into the past
Ever wonder what Christmas was like more than a century ago at the Pabst Mansion? You can get a glimpse of the past during this year’s Christmas at the Pabst Mansion. Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at how the history of the building has been preserved for all to see this holiday season.
Uniquely decorated rooms
