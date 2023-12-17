Christmas on Mother Daniels Way honoring Bishop Sedgwick Daniels

The holiday season is one of the most wonderful times of the year at Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God in Christ.

Valerie Daniels-Carter is preparing for Christmas on Mother Daniels Way.

"It’s just a time of reflection. It’s a time of enjoyment," Daniels-Carter said. "It’s for those who are in need, but also for somebody that might be running just a little short. And you need just one-two more things to just round out the happiness for your children that day. It’s all about taking care of people."

Valerie Daniels-Carter

However, the heartwarming holiday tradition will be missing someone special this year.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Bishop Sedgwick Daniels died last month. Christmas on Mother Daniels Way was his pride and joy.

"None of us expected Bishop to be gone today," she said. "We expected him to be down there, giving out gifts and laughing and talking and drinking apple cider and hitting people on the head. He was the Santa of the Claus."

Daniels-Carter is spearheading this year’s event in her brother’s honor. There will be a free toy drive, door prizes, vaccines and much more.

"This is what Bishop was all about," she said. "Sharing, loving, giving, trying to make humanity better. Trying to make our community better."

The holiday season is a time to give back. That’s what Daniels-Carter and her church will do for a man and a community they love.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"He would say move and go forward," Daniels-Carter said. "He would say take a legacy and allow it to flourish and become better."

Christmas on Mother Daniels Way is at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20 in the conference center at the Holy Redeemer campus.