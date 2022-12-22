Christmas Milwaukee garbage schedule, parking changes

article

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Christmas holiday.

Here is a list of changes that residents need to know.

Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26.

Reminder: Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. Review the schedule at milwaukee.gov/sanitation

Drop-off centers will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and Saturday, Dec. 24.

Parking enforcement, tow lots

No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Sunday, Dec. 25.

No overnight parking enforcement on Saturday night into Sunday morning (Dec. 25 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.)

No overnight parking enforcement on Sunday night into Monday morning (Dec. 26 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.)

Overnight parking enforcement resumes on Monday night into Tuesday morning (Dec. 27 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).

Vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations. If a snow emergency is declared, snow emergency regulations take precedence.

Tow lots will be closed Sunday, Dec. 25.

Tow lots will be open Saturday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee Water Works

The customer service center will be closed for the holiday on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 for in-person and live telephone assistance.

Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.

Customers can pay their bill and check account balances online anytime at milwaukee.gov/water

For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour control center at 414-286-3710.

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY, visit the DPW website or enter service requests online.