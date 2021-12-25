Christmas meals delivered to low-income Wisconsin seniors

The organization Community Projects for Seniors fed low-income Wisconsin residents on Christmas Day – showing they are not forgotten.

"There's so many people out there that have nobody, especially now with COVID," said Jeffrey Hansen, Community Projects for Seniors executive director. "We just want to give them a great holiday and make them happy."

More than 300 volunteers cooked, packaged and delivered thousands of hot meals to 10 different Wisconsin counties.

The response was worth the drive for volunteers like Corky Plecki.

"When you see the looks on their faces, and they can't even thank you enough because you don’t have enough time," Plecki, a volunteer of 18 years, said. "They're just so grateful, and everyone should be treated like that at least once a year."

Community Projects for Seniors volunteers prepare Christmas meals for low-income seniors

The ready-to-eat plates included all the Christmas favorites.

"We’re doing turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy. Instead of beans, we’re doing corn and a roll of butter and a nice raspberry cobbler," said Hansen.

The Christmas effort served as a reminder to some.

"Call your neighbor, knock on their door, make sure they're okay and just share the love," Plecki said.