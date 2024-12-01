Christmas on Indian Lore in West Bend open for the season

Christmas on Indian Lore in West Bend
Dean Fechter joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about Christmas on Indian Lore, which is open for the season.
WEST BEND, Wis. - Head to Christmas on Indian Lore in West Bend to pick that perfect Christmas tree.
But trees are just the beginning.
You can check out the gift shop, get hot food and drinks, ride on the wagon, and even write letters to Santa Claus!
Check out their Facebook page to learn more.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus at Christmas on Indian Lore
Mrs. Claus was on hand for FOX6 WakeUp. She's at Christmas on Indian Lore in West Bend as Santa Claus himself writes letters in the background.
Christmas trees and more at Indian Lore
Dean Felchter joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk more about Christmas on Indian Lore, which goes far beyond just selling Christmas trees.
