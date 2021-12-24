Christmas Eve shopping: Store hours for Walmart, Target, Costco, and others for last-minute holiday needs

article

We’re one day away from Christmas and retailers are opening their stores earlier on Christmas Eve to give consumers extra time to shop for their last-minute gifts and supplies.



Here is a list of stores and hours for Christmas Eve to take care of your shopping needs.

Target Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, stores are closed on Christmas Day. For more information visit Target.com.

Walmart Christmas Eve hours

Hours: All stores will close at 6 p.m. Friday; all store locations are closed on Christmas Day. Visit Walmart.com for more.

Costco Christmas Eve hours

Costco’s warehouse store hours may vary depending on location Friday, all stores are closed on Christmas Day. For more information, visit Costo.com to learn more.

Best Buy Christmas Eve hours

Last-minute store hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, and all stores are closed on Christmas Day.

Customers can get items with store or curbside pickup. Items can be ordered by 5 p.m. and picked up by 7 p.m. For same day delivery, goods have to be ordered by noon and are delivered by 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve. For more information, visit Best Buy.com.

Barnes and Noble Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and all stores are closed on Christmas Day. For more information, visit Barnes and Noble.com.

CVS Pharmacy Christmas Eve hours

CVS stores are open nationwide on Christmas Eve Friday but store and pharmacy hours may vary. All stores and pharmacies are closed on Christmas Day. Visit CVS.com for more information.

Apple Store Christmas Eve hours

Most Apple stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day. To find more information on store hours and locations, visit Apple.com.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Christmas Eve hours

Store hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and stores are closed Christmas Day. For more information visit Dickssportinggoods.com.

Macy’s Christmas Eve hours

Macy’s stores are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and stores are closed on Christmas Day. For more information, visit Macys.com.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.