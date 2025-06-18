2025 Wisconsin State Fair; chocolate cream puffs available all 11 days

article

Wisconsin State Fair is adding a new cream puff to the menu. Chocolate Cream Puffs will be available all 11 days throughout the fair.

What we know:

Wisconsin State Fair and the Original Cream Puffs team up to sweeten the summer with the return of incredible offerings and adding some new ones as well – including their new chocolate cream puffs.

Below will be the different locations and activities provided with the cream puffs:

Chocolate Cream Puffs | Thursday, July 31 – Sunday, August 10 | Alongside Original Cream Puffs and Celebration Strawberry Cream Puffs, presented by UScellular, decadent Chocolate Cream Puffs will be added to the menu for the State Fair.

Original Cream Puffs Deliveries |Thursday, July 31 – Sunday, August 10 | Be the office favorite or the hero of the cookout with Cream Puffs delivered straight to you. Plus, impress with insulated totes and of course, cowprint hats.

Cream Puff Drive-Thru | Monday, August 4 – Friday, August 8 | Didn't get enough Cream Puffs during your visit? Head to the Drive-Thru for pick up orders to take home and enjoy.

Celebrity Cream Puff Eating Competition | Thursday, August 7 | The annual showdown returns as your favorite Wisconsin personalities compete for the winning title. This competition is sure to be fast-paced, high-stakes, and full of familiar faces.

Cream Puff Lovin' Celebration, presented by UW Credit Union | Saturday, August 9 | Central Park will once again be the home of the Cream Puff Lovin' Celebration. This sweet celebration, centered around a State Fair staple, allows Fairgoers the opportunity to take the stage in the Fairgoer Cream Puff Eating Competition.

What you can do:

Plus, don’t miss out on the chance to save $5 on each State Fair admission ticket through Sunday, June 29. Save big with all deals (including Original Creams 6-Packs) available at WiStateFair.com .

The 2025 Wisconsin State Fair takes place July 31 – August 10.