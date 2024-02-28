Shaved head for Children's Wisconsin fundraiser: 'My way to help'

article

A Landmark Credit Union employee shaved his head for a cause that's close to his heart.

Nick Hudzinski made a pledge to shave his head if Landmark’s west region team raised $14,000 in just three weeks for its annual "Chain of Hearts Campaign" for Children's Wisconsin.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I have a son who was born with a brain injury, and he goes to Children’s hospital. He sees eight different specialists there," Hudzinski said. "It’s a way to give back to what they’ve helped my son with, and Landmark is gracious enough to support Children’s for the past 30 years, so it’s kind of my way to help the organization, too."

Hudzinski said Landmark Credit Union raised a little more than $58,000 across Wisconsin.