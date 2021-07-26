Children’s Wisconsin receives $20M donation, single largest gift in history

article

Children’s Wisconsin and The Yabuki Family Foundation, led by former Fiserv CEO Jeff Yabuki, announced Monday, July 25 the single largest gift in Children’s history: a $20 million gift to transform the delivery of integrated mental and behavioral health care at every Children’s Wisconsin primary care and urgent care location.

Mr. Yabuki’s gift pays tribute to his brother, Craig, who died by suicide in 2017.

According to a press release, through the Yabuki family’s generosity, the program will expand to at least 36 full-time, masters-prepared therapists who will work side-by-side with pediatricians in every Children’s primary and urgent care location.

More than 175,000 kids are seen by Children’s Wisconsin pediatricians during routine checkups or at an urgent care visit. This holistic integration of mental and behavioral health creates a new standard for evaluation, treatment, and access to services for children

When fully staffed in 2023, the program has the potential to benefit more than a third of the pediatric population in southeastern Wisconsin, according to a press release.

The Yabuki family’s gift also supports the creation of an endowed mental and behavioral health research chair and analytics team to monitor program efficacy, improve and evolve the initiative and ultimately, to share best practices with pediatricians and pediatric health systems locally, regionally and nationally.

Other funds will help expand research efforts, including a dedicated focus on understanding and reducing the increasing rate of suicide among kids.