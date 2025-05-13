Children's Wisconsin opens new clinic on W. Good Hope Road

article

The Brief There's a new Children's Wisconsin clinic on Milwaukee's northwest side. The new Good Hope Clinic opened on Monday, May 12. The clinic offers all-day urgent care and imaging services in addition to primary care.



A new Children’s Wisconsin Good Hope Clinic location at 7201 W. Good Hope Road in Milwaukee opened to patient families on Monday, May 12.

New Children's Wisconsin clinic

What we know:

A news release says the new clinic offers all-day urgent care and imaging services in addition to primary care. The new location and its expanded offerings replace the previous Good Hope Pediatrics location nearby at 7720 Good Hope Road.

The new Good Hope Clinic allows Children’s Wisconsin to expand pediatric services in this area, which has the second-largest pediatric population in Milwaukee, officials said. This provides families on Milwaukee’s north side with a walk-in care option for less serious illnesses and injuries that are normally cared for in a primary care setting.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The expanded location also has space for an additional primary care pediatrician to practice at this site.