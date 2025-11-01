Children's Wisconsin hosts trick-or-treat event – with a surprise

The Brief Children's Wisconsin patients, families and staff got into the Halloween spirit. The hospital's Child Life team led the events, including trick-or-treating.



Children's Wisconsin patients, families and staff got into the Halloween spirit on Friday.

Patients were able to trick-or-treat in the hospital lobby, but that's not all. As trick-or-treating came to a close, they were surprised by a flash mob.

"It’s really important that kids still feel like kids when spending any amount of time in the hospital," said Leslie Scott, a child life specialist at Children’s Wisconsin. "Events like today help us accomplish that and makes the hospital experience less stressful and more hopeful for kids and families."

The Children’s Wisconsin Child Life team led the events.