Children's Wisconsin Midtown health fair offers education, resources

Children's Wisconsin celebrated the start of summer with a health fair Saturday, June 24 at the hospital's Midtown Clinic.

"I’m trying to find her a primary care doctor right now through them," Connie Pigott said, "so I can get her over here."

Pigott brought the family to the free event, including kids. The Summer Celebration Health Fair featured several resources.

"We are hoping to have children come, enjoy games, get some immunizations if they need for school as well as sign up for benefits," said Marlaina Jackson of Children's Wisconsin. "As we know, lead is really important to Milwaukee communities. We have lead screenings we have lead testing."

Children's Wisconsin strived to help Milwaukee families improve their health, learn and connect at the event.

Children's Wisconsin Midtown Clinic

"Midtown, our clinic serves a large population of underserved patients," Jackson said. "Our goal really is to make sure that we show that we are here and that we’re committed."

Families walked away with greater health care knowledge and an appreciation for the event being held near their homes.

"I’m interested in going to stuff like this," Pigott said. "Getting my baby out of the house and everything."

People were also entered into a raffle for a $50 grocery gift card.