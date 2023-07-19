Children’s Wisconsin expanding dental program, $1.7 million raised

article

Children's Wisconsin has raised $1.7 million to expand its dental program.

Receiving a $1 million commitment and support from Delta Dental, the funds will help create more access to dental care for vulnerable children. With the success of the Healthy Smiles Healthy Kids Challenge, the majority of the money raised will support a brand new dental office on the Children’s Wisconsin Milwaukee campus, which will go from 13 existing exam chairs to 19.

The new space will also include a low-sensory waiting area and exam rooms. Low lighting, soft design and attention to sensory details (spacing of chairs, textures of materials, calming music and minimalist design) will offer patients and families an escape from the sensory overload of the larger reception area.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Part of Delta Dental’s commitment will also support the expansion of Children’s Wisconsin pediatric dental residency program. According to a news release, training additional dental students will allow the dental program to provide more dental procedures than is currently possible. Children’s Wisconsin is the only program in the state that provides a pediatric dental residency rotation.

"It means a lot to us that we can work with Children’s Wisconsin to help expand dental services, especially to kids who are in the most need," said Dennis Peterson, president of the Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation. "Beyond the expansion of the physical space, we are also excited to see more future dentists, committed to the oral health of kids, get trained right here in Wisconsin."

Work on the new clinic is expected to start at the end of 2023, with the new space opening to patients in 2025.