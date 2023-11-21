Children's Wisconsin closing Milwaukee clinic, families rally

article

Children's Wisconsin is stopping primary care services at a clinic on Milwaukee's north side, and families rallied outside Tuesday.

For now, mother Deanna Branch takes a $6 Uber with her three kids to the Next Door Pediatrics clinic near 29th and Clarke.

"It’s a one-stop shop in the community, it's accessible to families who desperately need it," Branch said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Branch's youngest son has lead poisoning. She said the clinic saved his life.

"His lead level went down from 50 to 6.5," she said.

Deanna Branch and family

In October, Branch got the news the clinic is closing its pediatric primary care services. Affordability went out the window; the next closest Children's location is three miles away, making transportation difficult.

"I don’t want to worry about paying a phone bill versus taking my son to a well-needed health appointment," said Branch.

Children's Wisconsin said the closure is due to space and size constraints, although they didn't get specific. The dental clinic at Nex Door will remain open. Children's Wisconsin said it is working to transfer patients.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"There’s no reason to put another health care barrier in a community that’s already struggling with other things, other resources," said Branch.

Families like Branch's who are impacted said they're holding another rally Dec. 1. They'll do that outside Children's Wisconsin in Wauwatosa.

Children's Wisconsin said this was not a financial decision. Families said they're told the services will officially stop Dec. 8.

Children's Wisconsin Next Door clinic in Milwaukee

Reaction

Ashley Janzen, External Communications Consultant, Children’s Wisconsin

"At Children’s Wisconsin, we are steadfast in our commitment to provide high-quality care and support for all kids and families in our community. That includes more than 76,500 Milwaukee kids we serve every year through both clinical and community-based services. After carefully reviewing our offerings at the Next Door Pediatrics clinic and the needs of our patients, we have determined the space and size constraints at Next Door Pediatrics do not allow us to consistently deliver the services our patients require. While pediatric primary care services are being transferred to our other clinics in Milwaukee, the dental clinic at Next Door will remain. We currently are working with patient families to assist in the transfer of their care to our other Children’s Wisconsin Primary Care locations, including our Midtown Pediatrics, Good Hope Pediatrics or River Glen Pediatrics locations, as well as to determine solutions regarding concerns such as access to transportation to the family’s new clinic of choice.

"This was a difficult decision, and not one we took lightly. We are grateful for the community support for the Next Door Pediatrics clinic and we will continue to work with the community, local leaders and organizations, such as the Coalition on Lead Emergency (COLE), to determine the next use of this space to support kids and families. This is in addition to our ongoing work with COLE and others to make sure all kids at risk of lead exposure in Milwaukee, especially kids under the age of 3, are tested.

"In no way was this a financial decision. Well over 50 percent of our patients every year receive some form of Medicaid coverage and we are long-time advocates for keeping Medicaid and BadgerCare strong for Wisconsin families. In addition, we are continuing the lease on the clinic, all our providers and staff have chosen to stay with Children’s Wisconsin, and we hope every patient family stays as well."