Children's Wisconsin 103rd and Oklahoma family fight, 3 arrests

Three people were arrested after a family fight near 103rd and Oklahoma in Greenfield Wednesday, June 21.

Police said it started Wednesday afternoon at the Children's Wisconsin medical facility in the area and then spilled out into the parking lot, where a man referenced a gun and started making threats.

He was arrested, and police said they found a gun and drugs in his vehicle.

Children's Wisconsin 103rd and Oklahoma family fight

Three females were also initially arrested, but one was let go.